Foster care kids attend agriculture workshop at Nature Nurtures Farm | THE DAILY HERALD

Shola the Farmer (right), owner of Nature Nurtures Farm, showed children the benefits of growing their own food.

ST. JOHN–The No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation and St. Maarten Lions Club recently hosted an agricultural event at the Nature Nurtures Farm in St. John’s Estate. This farm, sponsored by R4CR and managed by the No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation, provides a serene environment where both the young and elderly can relax and connect with nature.

May, recognized as Foster Care Month, is a time when the Foundation Judicial Institutes St. Maarten organizes various activities to support foster children and raise awareness about foster care and the process of becoming a foster parent.

During the workshop, Shola the Farmer, owner of Nature Nurtures Farm, explained the significance of agriculture in a friendly and relatable manner. She discussed the impact of chemicals on plants, ani-mals, soil, and the environment, emphasizing the importance of understanding food labels. Shola taught the children to look for specific codes on food labels, with '4' indicating GMO products and '9' representing organic products. She stressed the benefits of growing one's own food, ensuring knowledge of what has been used in cultivation.

After the educational session, the children donned gloves and participated in farm activities such as pruning, harvesting, and weeding. Following their hard work, they enjoyed refreshments and a hands-on experience with rich, wet soil, transplanting cucumber plants into biodegradable cups to take home.

The children thoroughly enjoyed the activity, with one boy expressing his desire to become a farmer. All 16 participating children showed enthusiasm about returning to the farm.

The event concluded with Meredith Concincion of Child & Family Foster Care, SJIS-SXM, presenting a token of appreciation to Merlyn Schaminee-Miguel, managing director of the No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation and a member of the St. Maarten Lions Club

