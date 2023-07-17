Foster home gets security system, computers for children and staff | THE DAILY HERALD

Both foster children and staff received training in computer skills.





PHILIPSBURG–The recently established Youth Residential Home of Foundation of Judicial Institutes Windward Islands SJIB is equipped with a state-of-the art surveillance system. The acquisition and installation was made possible through financing of round four of the Resources for Community Resilience R4CR project “Technology for Safe and Effective Foster Care”.

“The new surveillance system is fundamental not only for the safety and security of our residents, but also allows us to maintain a secure and supportive environment for their well-being,” SJIB management said. “The advanced system provides ’round-the-clock protection and visibility, ensuring the monitoring and safety of our residents and staff.”

In addition, SJIB acquired new computers and laptops to facilitate the foster children’s educational development. “This will enable and encourage the residents to excel in their educational journey, and learn, explore, create and communicate digitally, giving them the opportunity to gain essential skills for today’s technologically-driven world,” SJIB sad. “These tools will also assist our dedicated staff in administrative and organisational tasks.”

To fully optimise the use of this new equipment, a training programme was executed for the residents and staff in collaboration with Dr. J. Enterprises, responsible for managing the Youth Residential Home on behalf of SJIB.

Both foster children and staff were educated in MS Office applications and the responsible, safe and productive use of the new computers and laptops, through engaging and collaborative instructional sessions provided by the information technology (IT) department of American University of the Caribbean (AUC).

“In addition to making the foster home a safe haven, we believe that technology can help our residents and staff succeed in their respective lives and duties, and we are committed to providing the tools they need in order to thrive,” SJIB stated. It said the upgrades to the foster home would not have been possible without the support of R4CR, AUC and involved IT technicians. “We express sincerest gratitude. Your contribution has helped to empower the young lives at the SJIB Youth Residential Home.”

