Foundation Catholic Education completes Tech Summer Camp | THE DAILY HERALD

Participants in the Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten Tech Summer Camp.

~ St. Joseph School to be first STEAM Catholic school ~

PHILIPSBURG–The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten completed of its first-ever Tech Summer Camp.

The camp, coordinated by Gianne Wilson-de Weever, geared towards teenagers aged 11 to 14. This took place at St. Joseph school from July 3 to July 14.

According to Wilson-de Weever, the programme’s aim was to empower students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the field of technology.

Throughout the camp, students had the opportunity to explore the exciting world of robotics, using Arduino Robotics Kits. Guided by experienced instructors, José David Valda and Nefi Valda, students from the Catholic University of Bolivia, the participants built their own robots from scratch, enabling them to gain hands-on experience in engineering and problem-solving. Students learned basic programming and coding using the C-language, essential for activating their robots and bringing them to life.

Students culminated their two-week camp experience with a robot race held on Friday, July 14.

Students working together on their robotics kits.

Recognising the importance of incorporating STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) concepts into education, the foundation announced that starting this academic year, St. Joseph School will undergo a transformation and be known as the first Catholic primary STEAM on St. Maarten. This is in alignment with the foundation’s commitment to fostering innovation in education, enhancing learning experiences, and nurturing students’ social and emotional growth.

According to the foundation, the STEAM approach has been proven to foster creativity, critical thinking, and innovation among students. Real-life problems will be introduced to students, encouraging them to develop solutions and apply their knowledge effectively. Additionally, makerspaces will be established on the school campus, providing accessible spaces for students to explore their creativity and engage in hands-on learning.

The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten extends its thanks to Windward Islands Bank, The Bureau Telecommunications and Post, and Starz Casino, for supporting the summer camp.

“We would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our talented instructors, José and Nefi Valda who shared their expertise in mechatronics with our camp participants. Thank you to all the parents who entrusted their children to our care and to the students themselves, who displayed remarkable dedication and enthusiasm throughout the programme.”

The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten said it is looking ahead; it is actively planning the establishment of a Tech Community to provide ongoing engagement and learning opportunities in the field of robotics for the teens who participated in the summer camp and those who wish to participate.

For more information about the Tech Community and its initiatives, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/foundation-catholic-education-completes-tech-summer-camp