Foundation Catholic Education launches redesigned website | THE DAILY HERALD

A view of the website’s homepage.

PHILIPSBURG–Foundation Catholic Education has announced the relaunch of its website with a comprehensive redesign featuring improved accessibility, communication and engagement for its students, parents, partners and the St. Maarten community.

The redesigned website boasts a modern layout and functionality, providing an optimal online hub for all stakeholders. “We are proud to unveil the redesigned website, which reflects our dedication to fostering a collaborative and transparent relationship with the community and our followers,” the foundation said in a press release on Thursday.

The upgraded website has several key features, including virtual tours of the schools and videos on pedagogical and didactical approaches under the “see Our Schools” tab. Educators, parents and community members can view educational articles on innovations and children’s development via the “See Our Blog” page. Also available for view are the foundation’s education approaches, strategic plan, Catholic identity, pastoral plan and updates on news and events.

To explore the new features and resources, visit

https://skos-sxm.org/.

Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten consists of seven schools, including one high school with the International Baccalaureate programme. The foundation’s innovative approaches emanate from a progressive and holistic perspective on education, encompassing diverse pedagogical strategies and methodologies such as pedagogical tact; pedagogical differentiation; enquiry-based learning; science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education; and experiential education.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/foundation-catholic-education-launches-redesigned-website