Foundation Catholic Education Training Center officially launched | THE DAILY HERALD

Educator Carmen Bowers-Lake speaking about the purpose of Catholic education.

PHILIPSBURG–The Foundation Catholic Education began sessions in its newly formed training centre on September 2, providing what it says was vital professional development for educators across Catholic schools in St. Maarten.

The centre’s first session, titled Purpose of Catholic Education on St. Maarten was led by educator Carmen Bowers-Lake.

During her presentation, Bowers-Lake provided a comprehensive overview of the principles that guide Catholic education and the history of Catholic Education in St. Maarten.

The week continued with the start of a nine-week course titled: Soualiga History, facilitated by Marcella Henry. This session is to provide educators with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the island’s cultural heritage, encouraging teachers to integrate this knowledge into their classrooms. “These sessions are of most importance for the newly joined staff and as a refresher for senior teachers,” the foundation said in a press release.

The Foundation Catholic Education Training Center has several more sessions planned to offer practical tools and innovative methods to enhance teaching practices in today’s evolving educational environment. The planned sessions are Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, speech development and wellness on the work floor, amongst others.

The training centre was established with the primary purpose of offering continuous professional development for educators and support staff. “By providing these sessions, the centre aims to strengthen the skills, knowledge and values necessary to support holistic student development within Catholic schools,” the foundation said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/foundation-catholic-education-training-center-officially-launched