Foundation established to assist autistic children and their families | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: JTL Foundation president Maya Pandt, treasurer Lenny Euson, secretary Aisheline Maduro, board members Leandra Belleau and Sara Stone and Pandt’s autistic son Jurgen Timothy Leon (stooping).

ST. EUSTATIUS–Autistic children and their families in St. Eustatius now have a voice to speak on their behalf and support this otherwise underserved group. A group of volunteers, some of whom are parents of autistic children or work with children on the spectrum, have launched JTL Autism Foundation to assist children who have been diagnosed with autism with the necessary services and therapies.

The foundation, which is governed by a board of volunteers, will also provide information to parents on how to best assist their children.

“The need is great for such assistance. The more help our children can get here, the less family separation will happen,” said foundation president Maya Pandt, whose autistic son Jurgen Timothy Leon was the inspiration for the foundation and after whom it was named.

The non-profit, non-political and non-sectarian organisation will provide support to people with autism for appropriate diagnostic, therapeutic, educational, vocational and recreational services. It will not endorse any specific treatment, therapy modality or service provider.

“The idea for [the establishment of a foundation – Ed.] came from the encouragement of those who saw the frustrations parents with autistic children go through to get help and services. Having a child on the spectrum myself, this foundation is very dear to my heart. Advocating for my son and others on the spectrum on this island has become a passion of mine. Seeing these kids receiving the services they so need to reach their full potential is my ultimate goal,” said Pandt.

Other board members are mental health specialist Aisheline Maduro (secretary), accountant Lenny Euson (treasurer), New Challenges Foundation teacher Sara Stone and Leandra Belleau, whose son has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/foundation-established-to-assist-autistic-children-and-their-families