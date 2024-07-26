Four arrested as suspects in shooting, other crimes | THE DAILY HERALD

Police at the scene of the operation.

PHILIPSBURG–Four persons were arrested in connection with a shooting investigation and other crimes during a successful operation on Wednesday, July 24.

According to the police, one suspect was successfully apprehended at his residence and the other three suspects voluntarily surrendered to authorities after becoming aware of the police presence at their homes.

Police said that on July 24, between the hours of 5:30pm and 9:00pm, patrols of the Uniformed Division conducted a series of house searches in connection with a shooting investigation.

The operations were executed to locate a suspect directly involved in that incident. The searches also targeted other individuals linked to warrants that were issued for their involvement in various crimes, including ill-treatment, destruction of property and threatening behaviour.

Following the arrest, the management of the Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM thanked officers for their professionalism and conduct during the operation, noting, “their dedication exemplifies our commitment to serving and protecting our community.”

The KPSM also acknowledges the cooperation of the suspects who chose to turn themselves in, thereby upholding the legal process. Each suspect will have the opportunity to answer and defend themselves against the charges in court, the police said.

“We remain steadfast in our mission to maintain safety and uphold justice within our community,” said the police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-arrested-as-suspects-in-shooting-other-crimes