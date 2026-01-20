Four arrests, weapon seizures in week-long control operations | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM says it carried out a series of intensified enforcement operations across the island between Monday, January 12 and Sunday, January 18, 2026, resulting in four arrests, the seizure of multiple weapons, and the impoundment of several scooters.

According to KPSM, the operations were conducted in collaboration with the Uniformed Patrol Division (BPZ) and focused on locations identified as high-risk for criminal activity. Police stated that the aim of the actions was to curb crime, address public disturbances, and strengthen public order.

One arrest was made on Arlet Peterson Road after officers stopped a white Kia Picanto that was later confirmed to be stolen. The suspect was taken into custody, while several scooters were also impounded during traffic checks for various violations. These included the absence of valid licenses, insurance, registration, or road tax, as well as failure to comply with helmet and other safety requirements.

In a separate incident connected to a shooting investigation, police arrested a suspect believed to be involved in a recent firearm-related incident. A subsequent search of a residence led to the discovery of two air rifles, a paintball gun, and a shotgun cartridge. KPSM did not release further details about the shooting itself but indicated that the investigation remains ongoing.

Another arrest occurred on Coralita Road during a routine traffic control. Officers detained a male suspect who was found to be carrying a concealed alarm pistol in a waist bag. The weapon was seized, and the individual was arrested for illegal possession.

Police also intervened at the Kimsha strip, where a suspect was arrested for drug possession, verbal abuse directed at officers, refusal to comply with lawful orders, and violent resistance during the arrest. KPSM reported that the situation escalated due to the presence of a hostile crowd, requiring officers to act decisively to restore control.

In addition to targeted arrests, KPSM conducted high-visibility operations at several known hotspots, including the Petro Plus gas station. Police said the location was temporarily secured, with all individuals present subjected to preventive searches. Officers addressed what they described as dangerous and unlawful behaviour, including smoking near fuel pumps, excessive noise, and public disturbances.

Island-wide traffic enforcement formed a significant part of the week’s operations. Police reported stopping 160 vehicles, searching 45 vehicles, and frisking approximately 180 individuals as part of preventive controls.

KPSM summarized the week’s results as four arrests, four scooters impounded, and multiple targeted operations at crime-prone locations. The police force emphasized that enforcement actions will continue across all districts and described the operations as essential to restoring and maintaining public order.

The police also issued a strong warning that threats, violence, and non-compliance toward law enforcement will not be tolerated. Residents were urged to cooperate with officers, comply with lawful instructions, and report suspicious activity as part of a collective effort to improve safety on the island.

