Four fishermen honoured during Fish Day ceremony | THE DAILY HERALD

President Louis Mussington, Préfet Cyrille Le Vely and Anguilla’s Minister of Economic Development Kyle Hodge placed a wreath in the water. (Collectivité photo)

MARIGOT–The 23rd edition of Fish Day organised by the Collectivité’s Cultural Affairs Department and Saint-Martin Tourism Office took place in the Galisbay car park Sunday under the usual theme “From the Sea to the Pot”. A good turnout of visitors enjoyed the morning activities.

Fishermen Vagnion Hodge Sr. (third from right) and his son Vanion Hodge (fourth from left) were honoured for their contribution to the community. Looking on are President of the Economic Social and Cultural Council Ida Zin-Ka-Ieu (left), Third Vice President Dominique Louisy (second left), Préfet Cyrille Le Vely (third left), President Mussington (second right) and Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau (far right). (Robert Luckock photo)

As is the case every year, Fish Day is an occasion to recognise Saint-Martin fishermen, posthumously and those living, who have fed and sustained the community over the years, plying a trade out at sea that is often perilous.

There were four recipients of tokens of appreciation, but two were absent and will receive their engraved plaques later. Missing were Raymond Foy and Edouard Cleuet. Collectivité President Louis Mussington and Préfet Cyrille Le Vely assisted in presenting the plaques to Vagnion Hodge Sr. and his son Vanion Hodge.

“A fisherman by trade, Vagnion Hodge Sr. was a man of principle. He didn’t just pass on a trade, but a legacy,” said French-side Tourism Minister and Tourism Office President Valérie Damaseau. “He instilled in his children and many others a deep respect for the sea, and the value of hard work and humility.

“Thank you for planting the seeds of courage and perseverance into the heart of your son and so many others. Your legacy lives on. Your name remains etched into Saint-Martin’s history.”

She said of Vanion Hodge: “He doesn’t just sail on the sea, he teaches, he opens horizons for young fishermen, guiding them with patience to strive for excellence. Thanks to him our fishing industry continues to evolve. Thank you for your courage, steadfastness and love for the sea. You are a compass for our youth and future generations, a guardian of traditions and unsung hero of our island.”

Earlier, a wreath was laid out at sea by the dignitaries, close to Galisbay, to remember fishermen who have passed on.

From the stage there were words of welcome to visitors and residents from President Mussington and Préfet Le Vely, his first Fish Day, as well as an invited guest from Anguilla, Minister of Economic Development and Natural Resources Kyle Hodge.

Mussington, in his remarks, emphasised the importance of keeping Fish Day as “a peaceful family day for enjoying exchanges in a warm, amicable atmosphere.” He also thanked the teams who are removing sargassum from Cul-de-Sac Bay, the original location for Fish Day, on a daily basis.

A full programme of live entertainment and performances followed for the rest of the day emceed by Ricky Da Phoxx.

Damaseau thanked the Technical Services Department, security company and all the food

vendors who made Fish Day possible.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-fishermen-honoured-during-fish-day-ceremony