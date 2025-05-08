Four illegally parked vehicles towed on instruction of police | THE DAILY HERALD

Police emphasise that any vehicles found in violation of parking laws on either street will be towed.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM has intensified enforcement efforts against illegal parking along N. Debrot Street – directly opposite the Philipsburg Police Station – and Codville Webster Street, located just past the Central Bank.

Officers towed four vehicles in violation of traffic laws on Wednesday, May 7, as part of renewed operations targeting chronic non-compliance. The crackdown follows a series of public warnings, fines, and earlier towing actions that appear to have had limited long-term impact.

Illegally parked vehicles on N. Debrot Street have effectively reduced the two-way road to a single lane, creating daily traffic gridlock, road rage incidents, and dangerous conditions for both pedestrians and emergency responders.

“This is no longer an issue of inconvenience – it has become a matter of public safety,” KPSM said. “Despite repeated appeals and enforcement actions, some drivers continue to ignore posted parking regulations.”

The police emphasise that any vehicles found in violation of parking laws on either street will be towed immediately, with owners responsible for all towing and administrative fees.

KPSM is urging all motorists to respect parking signs and exercise responsible driving behaviour to avoid further penalties. KPSM remains committed to restoring order and ensuring the safe use of public roads.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-illegally-parked-vehicles-towed-on-instruction-of-police