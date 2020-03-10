Four men arrested for fake passports | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–Immigration officers and police’s Alpha Team arrested four men at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) last weekend for attempting to enter St. Maarten using fake passports.

A man M.J.D. was arrested around 3:00pm Saturday, March 7, for possessing a fake passport of Antigua and Barbuda. The man arrived in St. Maarten on a flight from the Dominican Republic.

Two men, C.C.D. and M.S. were arrested around 4:40pm Saturday, March 7, for possessing fake Canadian passports. They arrived in St. Maarten on a flight from Haiti.

A man J.W.F. was arrested around 4:45pm Sunday, March 8, for possessing a fake passport of Dominica. He arrived in St. Maarten on a flight from Haiti.

All four men were taken to the Philipsburg police station, where they are being held for questioning.

