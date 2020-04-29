Four persons fined for crossing closed border | THE DAILY HERALD

OYSTER POND–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM issued fines to four persons who were caught crossing the closed border point at Oyster Pond on Wednesday afternoon. Police also confiscated a car belonging to a person who had crossed to the French side and left it parked on the Dutch side.

Police said on Wednesday that patrols had been dispatched to the Oyster Pond border on several occasions in the past week because persons were said to be crossing the closed border.

“It appears that residents of both sides of the island were taking the opportunity to cross the closed border in the afternoon hours, knowing that it is not being controlled 24/7,” said police in a press release on Wednesday.

Four border-crossers were unlucky on Wednesday afternoon and police were there to catch them making their way across the closed border point. These persons were given fines, said police.

“A parked car was also towed away from the border when police became aware that the owner walked across the border to the French side and left his vehicle unattended,” said police.

Police also gave a warning to persons who may want to cross the border without the requisite permission.

“Persons caught committing this type of offence should bear in mind that there is a good chance that they will arrested and fined. These types of misconduct will no longer be tolerated or accepted,” said police.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-persons-fined-for-crossing-closed-border