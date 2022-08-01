Four Seasons Anguilla sold | THE DAILY HERALD

Aerial shot of Four Seasons.



ANGUILLA–Announced on Thursday, July 28, 2022, acquisition of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla changed from an affiliate of the Starwood Capital Group to Dart, a privately held global investment and development organisation known for its five-star resorts. Four Seasons Anguilla, located on 35 elevated acres spanning Meads and Barnes Bay on the north-western shores of Anguilla, is known for its breathtaking sea views at every turn.

At the time of the announcement, Dart’s Chief Executive Mark VanDevelde said, “We look forward to collaborating with Four Seasons and the exceptional management and staff at this resort to continue to enhance the world class experiences of guests and residence owners and, alongside the government of Anguilla, contribute to the prosperity of the Anguillian community.”

During the reception to mark the transaction, Premier Ellis Lorenzo Wester said, “Attracting an innovative investor such as Dart is a testament to the confidence in Anguilla’s economy and the extraordinary product created by Four Seasons, Starwood Capital Group and the Anguilla staff responsible for the stellar experiences that keep guests returning to our island year after year.” Minister of Tourism Haydn Hughes added, “We are excited about this revolutionary step to realising a re-imagined Anguilla and its overall tourism product.”

Dart, in addition to its properties in Cayman Islands and the United States, has been preserving hundreds of thousands of acres of land for conservation around the globe, creating a legacy of generational value and opportunities for shared prosperity.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-seasons-anguilla-sold