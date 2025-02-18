Four shot in Dutch Quarter, police launch investigation | THE DAILY HERALD

Police at the scene of the shooting.





DUTCH QUARTER–The peaceful afternoon in Dutch Quarter was abruptly interrupted on Tuesday when four individuals were shot on Nick Springs Drive.

According to a police press release, the incident was reported just after 5:00pm when multiple calls were made regarding several shots fired and people injured in the area. In response, several officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found three victims who had sustained gunshot wounds. Paramedics, who responded quickly, administered first-aid on-site before transporting the injured individuals to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Police later learnt that a fourth victim drove himself to the hospital, seeking medical attention for gunshot injuries.

At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Police detectives, along with forensic teams, are currently on-site gathering evidence and continuing their investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Individuals with relevant details are encouraged to contact the Philipsburg police station at tel. 542-2222 or to use the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/four-shot-in-dutch-quarter-police-launch-investigation