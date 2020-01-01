Franca leaves SMDF, Brooks to become Managing Director | THE DAILY HERALD

Makhicia Brooks (right) signing her contract with SMDF’s Supervisory Board Chairwoman Richelda Rodriguez-Emmanuel, while Keith Franca (standing) looks on.

PHILIPSBURG–The first Managing Director of St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Keith Franca, has left the organisation after seven years serving at its helm.

He is succeeded by SMDF’s former Programme and Development Manager Makhicia Brooks (30). She began her service as Managing Director as of January 1, 2020, making her the youngest Managing Director in the collective sector of entities and companies in St. Maarten, SMDF said in a press release.

In his first months as Managing Director, Franca prioritised SMDF’s proper structuring and sought to ensure that SMDF had the information, resources and infrastructure necessary to efficiently and effectively serve St. Maarten’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) community.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with SMDF’s NGO financing predecessor the Antilliaanse Medefinancieringsorganisatie AMFO. A fund management agreement (FMA) was also executed with the government of St. Maarten. This is a legally binding agreement that outlines the relationship between SMDF and government.

During SMDF’s start-up, Franca was also instrumental in assisting the board with the establishment of the fund’s internal processes and procedures as well as setting up SMDF’s offices.

Speaking on the selection of Franca as SMDF’s first Director, the fund’s incorporating Supervisory Board Chairwoman Richelda Rodriguez-Emmanuel said it had been important to have the organisation start off under the leadership of a seasoned professional.

“Mr. Franca came to SMDF with over three decades of senior management experience. We were very fortunate that someone with his private-sector background was willing to lead a small non-profit entity. He prioritises corporate good governance and as Managing Director he has ensured SMDF’s compliance with the good governance principles, allowing external stakeholders and partners to have trust in the organisation,” said Rodriguez-Emmanuel.

The commitment to compliance and trust building she described was an asset throughout Franca’s tenure. SMDF received NAf. 1.6 million in funds unspent by AMFO via the Dutch government in November 2016. The receipt of this money provided SMDF with the funding necessary to embark upon its elderly project.

Additionally, immediately after the passing of Hurricane Irma, through accountability and transparent fund management, SMDF requested and received an additional amount of NAf. 2.5 million from the Dutch Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations. Together, these funds allowed SMDF to expand its elderly project which executed repairs to 80 homes and construction of an additional 16 homes in the months immediately after Hurricane Irma.

With his commitment to improving the quality of life of the elderly, Franca also facilitated the expansion of elderly transportation, with SMDF purchasing four passenger buses from transportation service Helping Hands Foundation.

Franca also led the organisation’s staff “steadfastly”, it was stated in a press release. He encouraged an open-door policy and customer service mentality that came from his decades in the hospitality sector, calling each NGO that received funds from SMDF a “client” to be served.

Internally, he instilled a sense of duty amongst SMDF’s staff. He meticulously oversaw the foundation’s operating, funding and project expenses, the release said.

“He served as internal administrator and accountant, ensuring that every guilder spent served its intended purpose. No task was too large or too small for his attention to detail and after seven years of service to SMDF, he will be leaving the organisation having passed on his extensive knowledge to his successor.”

Brooks, who joined SMDF in her role as SMDF Programme and Development Manager in February 2017, was appointed by the fund’s Supervisory Board to carry the mantle of Managing Director as of January 1, 2020.

Franca: “Maki has all the attributes to make an excellent Managing Director and has laid a foundation in her role as Programme and Development Manager to take SMDF to even greater heights.”

Well-liked in the NGO community, the St. Peters native attended St. Dominic High School and furthered her education at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, graduating summa cum laude in 2011 with a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science Affairs. Moving forward she enrolled at American University, graduating in 2013 with a Master’s degree in International Development with a focus on global and national policy.

Outside of her full-time work, she has also found other ways to serve the community. She has volunteered with SXM DOET as a Project Coach for two years and has also been a volunteer with St. Maarten AIDS Foundation, facilitating its Real Talk and Girl Power programmes in high schools. Most recently, Brooks served as the chairperson of the 2019 Governor’s Symposium held this past June. Additionally, she is a sitting member of the board of Social Economic Council SER.

Speaking about her appointment as SMDF’s Managing Director, Brooks described the function as a new challenge to be met. “It is an honour to know that the supervisory board of an organisation that I value so dearly has such faith in me. I look forward to this new function and I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Franca. He has been a teacher, mentor and guiding light during my time at SMDF thus far.”

Brooks’ appointment has been welcomed by a number of NGOs, donors and other entities that interact with SMDF. “The Supervisory Board is exceptionally proud to promote young and competent St. Maarteners and extends best wishes to Makhicia, affectionately known as Maki, as she takes up her new role,” the release said.

SMDF is St. Maarten’s first and only social development NGO funding agency.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93678-franca-leaves-smdf-brooks-to-become-managing-director