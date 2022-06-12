Frantz Gumbs, Daniel Gibbs, advance to second round of Legislative Elections | THE DAILY HERALD

Frantz Gumbs Daniel Gibbs

MARIGOT—Parliamentary candidates Frantz Gumbs and Daniel Gibbs have qualified for the second round of the French Legislative Elections to be held June 18 following results of voting on both islands in the first round on Saturday evening.

The two front runners are vying for the Député seat in the National Assembly to represent the constituency of St. Martin and St. Barths.

Rassemblement Saint-Martinois (RSM) candidate Frantz Gumbs obtained a significant lead on both islands over former Député and former President of the Collectivité Daniel Gibbs obtaining 2,383 votes (47.09%) to Gibbs’s 1,398 votes (27.62%).

In a surprise third place was newcomer Béatrice Caze from St. Barths with 447 votes (8.83%) overtaking outgoing Députée Claire Guion-Firmin with 330 votes (6.52%).

Collectivité Vice-President Frantz Gumbs with running mate Melissa Lake were ahead of Gibbs in all polling stations except No. 5 and No.2 in St. Barths and No.17 and No. 10 in St. Martin. There were 19 polling stations available in St. Martin and five in St. Barths.

Director of St. Martin Initiative Active Sabrina Rivère-Bonzom finished in fifth place with 304 votes (6.01%) and Victor Paines from St. Martin in sixth place with 199 votes (3.93%).

Very evident again is the apathy show by the population for these elections. From 24,563 inscribed voters on both islands, 19,344 abstained (78.75%). From the 5,219 ballots cast, 104 were blank, and 54 illegible, leaving 5,061 legitimate votes. The participation rate was 21.25%, less than the 24.02% of 2017.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/frantz-gumbs-daniel-gibbs-advance-to-second-round-of-legislative-elections