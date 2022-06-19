Frantz Gumbs elected Député for St. Martin and St. Barths | THE DAILY HERALD

Frantz Gumbs

MARIGOT–Frantz Gumbs is the new Député (Member of Parliament) for St. Martin and St. Barths in the National Assembly, following voting in the second round of the French legislative elections in St. Martin on Saturday.



The second vice president of the Collectivité easily defeated his opponent Daniel Gibbs in the run-off after they were the only two candidates to qualify a week ago for the second round. Gumbs obtained 3,921 votes (67.21% of total votes) compared to Gibbs’ 1,913 votes (32.79%).

In the first round Gumbs captured 2,383 votes (47.09%) and Gibbs 1,398 votes (27.62%).

The participation rate among voters for the second round was 24.56% compared to 20.06% in the first round.

The député seat is held for a period of five years.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/frantz-gumbs-elected-depute-for-st-martin-and-st-barths