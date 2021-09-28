Free diabetes check for Statia residents on Wed. | THE DAILY HERALD

Residents participating in a diabetes health check in January 2021. (File photo)

ST. EUSTATIUS–Residents of St. Eustatius will be able to get their blood glucose level checked for free from 6:00 to 9:30am Wednesday, September 30, thanks to the collaborative efforts of St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation and St. Eustatius Lions Club. The check-up will be done at the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre garage.

This will be the second time a free diabetes health check has been offered to residents due to the two organisations’ collaborative effort. The first health screening was held in January.

Residents are encouraged to go out and become aware of their status and receive the necessary advice on their health. A small breakfast will be provided to persons who participate in the health check.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/free-diabetes-check-for-statia-residents-on-wed