Free ‘drive-through’ testing starts today | THE DAILY HERALD

All persons will be able to use the drive-through facility to get a free COVID-19 test starting on Monday.

PHILIPSBURG–Collective Prevention Services (CPS) is opening a daily drive-through testing in Pointe Blanche at the lot before the Port of St. Maarten (Harbour).

The testing will be free for all persons and will be held 9:30-11:30am, starting today.

“This is a shift in the process, as the drive-through was by appointment only,” Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richard Panneflek, announced on Sunday.

CPS said the department will still maintain its appointments from the hours of 8:00am to 9:30am daily, but anyone who wants to be tested can now do so.

The drive-through will be open daily for anyone who comes forward.

Panneflek encourages persons who are experiencing signs and symptoms which may be related to coronavirus COVID-19, and persons who have been in close contact with a confirmed case, to come out and make use of this opportunity to get tested.

The service is free to all members of the community.

