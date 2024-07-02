Free financial education prog. for unions and general public | THE DAILY HERALD

At the launch of the Financial Literacy On-Line course on St. Maarten: (from left) WIFOL President Theophilus Thompson, Central Bank President Richard Doornbosch, Think To DO Institute CEO Bonnie Benesh and Foresee Foundation Director Jose Sommers.





PHILIPSBURG–In a collaborative effort to promote financial literacy across St. Maarten, Foresee Foundation’s NPOwer, the Caribbean Institute For Social Education Foundation (CIFSEF), and The Think To Do Institute (T2DI) have launched a new initiative. Supported by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS), this program aims to provide free, accessible financial education to a wide audience.

CIFSEF is dedicated to ensuring the program reaches diverse community segments, including vulnerable groups, union members, and anyone seeking to enhance their financial literacy. By offering this online course, CIFSEF aims to maximize accessibility and benefit as many people as possible.

CIFSEF Coordinator Ashma Berkel expressed enthusiasm for the initiative: "We are excited to share this opportunity with various organizations and communities across St. Maarten. This includes Winward Islands Federation of Labour Unions (WIFOL) members, the Chamber of Unions, CIFSEF students past and present, Leaders for Change members and beneficiaries, CIFSEF volunteers, and organizations that work with vulnerable youth such as Now Generation, Voice of the Youths, Hearts United, and Freegan Food Foundation. We encourage everyone to visit our Facebook page for more information and take advantage of this valuable resource."

Jose Sommers, Director of Foresee Foundation, highlighted the significance of the initiative: "It is great that we can bring this educational course to the people of St. Maarten. This aligns with our mission to strengthen our society by providing access to learning and advancement opportunities."

Originally launched by T2DI in 2022 and introduced to St. Maarten in April, the course is now available in English. It offers a flexible, fully digital learning experience that is accessible 24/7 and free of charge. This format allows learners to progress at their own pace, unimpeded by traditional classroom schedules. The digital nature of the course also supports scalability and comprehensive data collection, advantages often missing in conventional educational platforms.

Beyond individual benefits, this course aims to bolster collective resilience in St. Maarten and Curaçao. Improved financial literacy can lead to better financial decisions, thereby strengthening the community as a whole. Notably, the majority of enrollees are women aged 24 to 53, many of whom are single parents. This trend underscores the critical role women play in economic stability and community upliftment.

Foresee Foundation and CIFSEF encourage anyone interested in the course to visit the T2DI website at www.thinktodoinstitute.com for more information and to enroll.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/free-financial-education-prog-for-unions-and-general-public