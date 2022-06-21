Free shuttles, security at Sandy Ground bridge for final repairs | THE DAILY HERALD

Sandy Ground bridge

MARIGOT–The Collectivité will be organising a free shuttle system, among other arrangements, for the final phase of repair work to the Sandy Ground bridge scheduled to take place from June 23 to July 2.

Security forces, ambulance, firemen and Gendarmes will be stationed in Sandy Ground during the period of work. A guard service will be set up by the Collectivité in the Alberic Richards Stadium car park on the nights of Friday, Saturday and Sunday, June 24-26, from 6:00pm to 8:00am for residents who wish to leave their vehicles on the Marigot side.

A free shuttle system will be set up on the Sandy Ground side, with regular rotations. In case of emergency, sea rescue service SNSM will be able to coordinate passage under the bridge with its inflatable lifeboat.

Work to the bridge includes fine tuning its operation. The company holding the public contract will visit the site from Thursday, June 23. Closure to road traffic is from 6:30pm Friday, June 24, until 5:00am Monday, June 27. The bridge will remain accessible to pedestrians and two-wheelers via a traffic lane on the ocean side.

For marine traffic, the last bridge opening will be today, Wednesday, June 22, at 5:00pm. The next scheduled bridge opening, subject to possible construction hazards, will be at 8:30am Sunday, July 3. Dinghies will be able to pass under the right-side bridge span on the Marigot side. Boats are not allowed to cross during the construction period. Signage will be installed.

The Collectivité apologisers to users for the inconvenience caused.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/free-shuttles-security-at-sandy-ground-bridge-for-final-repairs