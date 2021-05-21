Free SIM card with credit for first 100 at vaccine pop-up Saturday | THE DAILY HERALD

POND ISLAND–TelEm Group is continuing its COVID-19 vaccine public awareness efforts by teaming up with a vaccine pop-up clinic at the Orange Grove Shopping Center in Cole Bay, this Saturday, May 22.

The clinic is being manned by officials of the Vaccine Management Team (VMT) and Collective Prevention Services (CPS), whereby TelEm Group will be giving a gift to the first 100 persons turning up to get vaccinated, namely a free SIM card with US $10 of credit pre-loaded.

“Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic TelEm Group has actively supported community efforts to make the public aware of the dangers of the virus and the need to follow health and safety protocols at all times,” the VMT said in a press release on Friday. Other efforts have included providing free mobile credit to front-line workers in the early days of the pandemic, use of the company’s mobile network for public service SMS broadcasts in collaboration with government information service DCOMM and distribution of multilingual flyers about COVID-19.

In the latest effort, TelEm Group’s Marketing and Sales team will be joining the vaccination teams of VMT and CPS, Saturday at Orange Grove. “Upon receiving their vaccine and vaccination record, individuals become eligible to receive one free SIM card which also includes their free US $10 credit,” said Marketing Officer Adrian Lista.

Adrian said he would not be surprised if the first use made of the free SIM and $10 credit would be calling a friend or family member informing of the pop-up clinic and the availability of free vaccinations to anyone who wants it. “The pop-up clinics are doing a great job of getting more and more people vaccinated, especially through their mobile pop-up clinics. Any support we can give them is well worth the effort.”

He said on top of the many ways the government-owned company has already assisted in the awareness and vaccination efforts, the one that still stands out for him is the creation of a free 914 hotline that members of the public can call to have their questions answered about COVID-19 and getting vaccinated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/free-sim-card-with-credit-for-first-100-at-vaccine-pop-up-saturday