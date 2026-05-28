Freegan advances in Appeltjes van Oranje competition as top Caribbean contender | THE DAILY HERALD

Freegan Food Foundation thanked supporters across St. Maarten, the wider Caribbean region, and the Netherlands for their continued backing throughout the voting campaign.

PHILIPSBURG–Freegan Food Foundation has once again emerged as the highest-ranked organisation from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom in the public voting round for the prestigious Appeltjes van Oranje awards.

The St. Maarten-based foundation announced that it placed 16th overall in the national online voting round for the Appeltjes van Oranje 2026, repeating last year’s achievement as the top-ranking Caribbean organisation in the competition.

The Appeltjes van Oranje are annual awards presented by the Oranje Fonds to organisations recognised for making exceptional contributions to society and community development throughout the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

As part of the selection process, members of the public were invited to vote online in support of participating organisations.

Freegan Food Foundation thanked supporters across St. Maarten, the wider Caribbean region, and the Netherlands for their continued backing throughout the voting campaign, despite technical difficulties that reportedly affected portions of the online voting process.

“We are deeply touched by all the people who still made the effort to cast their vote,” said representative DJ Jansen. “The support, messages, and involvement from the community truly moved us. It shows how many people believe in a society built on dignity, choice, and caring for one another.”

As a result of its strong performance in the public voting round, Freegan Food Foundation has now been invited to Curaçao in June to present a formal pitch before the Oranje Fonds jury.

During that stage of the competition, selected organisations are given the opportunity to present their mission, impact, and long-term vision directly to the judging panel.

The foundation focuses on addressing food insecurity, reducing waste, and supporting vulnerable families and individuals on St. Maarten through a range of community-based initiatives.

Its programmes include a client-choice Food Market, educational initiatives, coaching programmes, and broader community support services aimed at promoting dignity and self-sufficiency.

The organisation emphasised that the recognition reflects the collective efforts of the wider community rather than the work of the foundation alone. “This feels like recognition for all of St. Maarten,” Freegan stated. “For every volunteer, donor, partner, and family who continues to show what real community truly means.”

Additional information about the organisation can be found through www.freeganfoodfoundation.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/freegan-advances-in-appeltjes-van-oranje-competition-as-top-caribbean-contender