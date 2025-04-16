Freegan Family Fair launches new era of assistance for local families | THE DAILY HERALD

Freegan Food Foundation has broadened its mission, evolving from a food aid organization into a catalyst for community-driven change. In photo: Co-founder DJ Jansen-de Jong.

PHILIPSBURG–In a celebration of community, creativity, and empowerment, Freegan Food Foundation officially launched its Freegan Support Coach Project last Friday during its first-ever Freegan Family Fair. The event marked the start of a new chapter for the organisation, focusing not only on food support, but also on fostering long-term resilience in families across St. Maarten.

The new initiative is made possible through the “Strengthening Families Together” funding programme, supported by Oranje Fonds and Stichting Kinderpostzegels. The three-year project will provide personalised coaching and life-skills training to families with children who receive support from Freegan Food Market. The aim is to help families build emotional, financial, and social resilience through tailored guidance and active connection to local resources.

Working with a small multidisciplinary team, the project will offer intensive support to 20-30 families, while reaching many more through community-based activities and workshops. Families will set their own goals, with guidance available in areas such as financial literacy, parenting, stress management, education, and employment. A key component of the programme is social mapping, helping families to access existing services and avoid duplication by linking with government agencies, non-governmental organisations and community initiatives.

Freegan Family Fair served as a vibrant preview of the project’s community spirit. Families were introduced to the support coaches and invited to share their needs through a short survey that will shape future programming. The event offered a welcoming space for conversation, shared meals, and artistic expression, including the interactive Freegan Village – a cardboard installation where families built symbolic homes with the message: “There’s a place for everyone in the community.”

The fair also highlighted the work of several local organisations. Voices of the Youth shared their outreach efforts, the Diabetes Foundation offered health checks, and groups like Prominent Women, Building Bridges Saving Lives, Caribbean Institute For Social Education Foundation (CIFSEF), and Leaders For Change showcased resources ranging from sewing classes to computer literacy training.

Adding a cultural flourish, students from National Institute of Arts (NIA) performed violin and ballet pieces, while also promoting the free “Total Theater” programme – available for children and adults 7 years and up – which uses the performing arts to support emotional development.

The event concluded with a lively raffle, awarding prizes such as Freegan Food Market vouchers, training courses, and tickets to the upcoming Eat-A-Long dinner.

With this successful launch, Freegan Food Foundation has broadened its mission, evolving from a food aid organisation into a catalyst for community-driven change. The foundation looks forward to strengthening its network with more families, volunteers, and partner organisations.

Next up: The public is invited to the Eat-A-Long Dinner on Thursday, April 17, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Freegan Food Foundation headquarters on Walter A. Nisbeth Road 89. A two-course plant-based meal will be served for US $10, or $20 to sponsor a meal for someone in need.

For more information or to get involved, email:

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

WhatsApp (messages only): +1 (721) 580-7174.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/freegan-family-fair-launches-new-era-of-assistance-for-local-families