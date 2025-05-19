Freegan Food Foundation in the running for social impact award | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s Freegan Food Foundation has been selected as one of fifty nominees for the 2025 Appeltjes van Oranje, a prestigious award presented annually by the Dutch Oranje Fonds to recognise outstanding social initiatives in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The theme of this year’s competition is “Essential Links – The Power of Social Initiatives.” The Oranje Fonds highlights organisations that provide vital support in their communities – filling gaps where traditional systems fall short. These are grassroots initiatives that offer indispensable services to neighbourhoods, vulnerable populations, or entire cities.

Freegan Food Foundation fits that mould. Born out of the devastation of Hurricane Irma in 2017, the foundation tackles food waste and poverty by redistributing surplus groceries from stores and restaurants to people in need. In addition to families, Freegan Food also supports schools, daycare centres, and other local charities.

But the foundation offers more than food assistance – it creates a safe and inclusive space for all, including members of the LGBTQ+ community. “We are more than a food bank – we’re a safety net for people who are struggling,” Joost de Jong and DJ Jansen-de Jong, the foundation directors, said in a statement. “We want to be a stepping stone toward a better life, offering people the tools, knowledge, and support they need to lift themselves out of poverty and fully participate in society.”

The Appeltjes van Oranje awards are given to just three winners each year. Public votes play a crucial role in selecting the top ten finalists. The initiative that receives the most votes automatically secures a spot in the final round. From there, a jury will select the three winning projects.

Each winner receives a bronze statuette – designed by Princess Beatrix – and a 25,000-euro cash prize to support their work. The awards will be presented in October by Queen Máxima.

The Oranje Fonds is dedicated to building a caring and inclusive society where everyone can participate and no one is left behind. With the support of organisations such as the Dutch National Postcode Lottery and the Nederlandse Loterij, the fund strengthens grassroots initiatives and connects communities across the Kingdom. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima are both patrons of the fund.

Public voting for this year’s prize begins today, May 19, and runs through May 28. Supporters can cast their vote for the Freegan Foundation via http://stem.oranjefonds.nl/freeganfood.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/freegan-food-foundation-in-the-running-for-social-impact-award