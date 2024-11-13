French ambassador at celebration of St. Maarten Day in The Hague | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell (centre) flanked by Ambassador of Germany Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut (left) and Ambassador of France François Alabrune.

THE HAGUE–St. Maarten/St. Martin Day was celebrated in the Netherlands on Monday with a reception at the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary of St. Maarten in The Hague.

Guests included French Ambassador to the Netherlands François Alabrune, his colleague from Germany Dr. Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, the Minister Plenipotentiary of Aruba Juan “Ady” Thijsen, Councillor of State for the Kingdom on behalf of St. Maarten Maria van der Sluijs-Plantz, Mayor of The Hague Jan van Zanen, Dutch Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Director General Kingdom Relations Roald Lapperre and representatives of various other embassies.

Congratulatory remarks were made by Thijsen and Lapperre, as well as by Alabrune who emphasised the peaceful sharing of the island between his country and the Dutch. He stressed that it is more than just a friendly coexistence, it is a mutual commitment to support each other and actively work together in a shared sense of belonging.

St. Maarten’s Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell in her address asked the question: “Does size really matter?” She elaborated how, despite its modest area, St. Maarten is a major player in the region as a tourist destination, accommodating the largest cruise ships in the world and aiming to handle about 54,000 aircraft movements this year. She mentioned the new routes from Montreal and Minneapolis that were introduced for the current season, and she added: “Our Cabinet is open for business,” referring to securing or re-establishing connections from Latin America and Europe.

Arrindell highlighted the upcoming opening of the renovated and upgraded airport terminal by her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands. It was met with applause.

Talking about the current constitutional constellation of the Kingdom, she said, “It’s a unique system with its checks and balances that both St. Maarten and The Hague must uphold, working together in mutual respect and understanding.” She added that the spirit of the Kingdom Charter of 1954 that gave more autonomy to the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom – with its emphasis on supporting each other – should continue to guide all sides involved.

The reception was emceed by Vallen Cangieter. Artistes performing were Aldiner Laurent singing the St. Maarten song accompanied by Quincy Adolphin, and Darren David on the steel pan.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-ambassador-at-celebration-of-st-maarten-day-in-the-hague