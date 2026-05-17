French fire station sends dog handlers to assist in search for missing hiker | THE DAILY HERALD

The search team dispatched to Saba poses with Fire Chief Anthony Arnould (right).

MARIGOT–At the request of the Governor of Saba, two handlers from the French-side fire and rescue service (Service Territorial d' Incendie et de Secours (STIS 978) accompanied by their sniffer-dogs, were deployed to Saba on Saturday morning to assist in the search for a 53-year-old hiker who has gone missing.

Their departure was confirmed following the necessary consultations with the Antilles zone headquarters and the relevant national authorities, given the specific nature of this type of deployment.

The team left from Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and landed in Saba at around 11:50 am, where they immediately joined the search operations. The mission was initially scheduled to last 24 hours.

This operation demonstrates the high standard of operational cooperation and mutual assistance between France and the Netherlands in managing emergency situations in the Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-fire-station-sends-dog-handlers-to-assist-in-search-for-missing-hiker