French Government lifts mask mandate and vaccination pass | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Application of the vaccination pass will be suspended in all restaurants, bars, discotheques, cinemas, theatres, auditoriums, stadiums, fairs and exhibitions, and on inter-regional transport as of Monday, March 14, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced.

In the French overseas territories, consultations will be held with local authorities in the next few days to decide the procedure for suspending the vaccination pass, depending on the evolution of the health situation in each territory.

The health pass (presentation of proof of vaccination, a negative test or a certificate of recovery) will remain in force at the entrance to hospitals, retirement homes and institutions for the disabled, to protect the most vulnerable citizens while the virus continues to circulate.

The wearing of masks, already lifted in outdoor areas since February 28 in places subject to the vaccination pass, will no longer be mandatory in any place, with the exception of all public transportation, where it will remain mandatory until further notice.

This means in particular that wearing a mask will no longer be required in the workplace or in classrooms as of Monday, March 14. However, masks are still recommended for at-risk and contact cases, symptomatic individuals and health care professionals.

The Minister of National Education will provide the necessary details on these changes in the school environment, during meetings to be held next week with unions and parent representatives.

After a fifth wave of COVID-19 of an unprecedented magnitude, the health situation has improved significantly over the last few weeks. In particular, the pressure on hospitals due to the pandemic has decreased significantly, allowing the lifting of the “white plans” and a gradual resumption of scheduled activities.

Under these conditions, and while scientific modelling does not predict any change in this favourable trajectory in the coming weeks, the Prime Minister said the new relief measures and relaxations are in line with the government’s strategy, which since the beginning of the crisis has been to take only strictly proportionate and necessary measures.

