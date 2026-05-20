French Quarter RN7 blocked after Gendarmes  confiscated scooter from a private property | THE DAILY HERALD

Rocks and rubbish bins block the road in French Quarter (photo contributed)

FRENCH QUARTER–The RN7 in French Quarter was blocked Wednesday afternoon with rocks, tyres, pallets and rubbish bins after an earlier incident involving Gendarmes confiscating a scooter from an alleged private property caused an angry crowd to gather.

The road has been blocked since around 3:00pm. According to a French Quarter district council member on the scene the incident occurred at a private property behind the Best Buy gas station. Gendarmes controlled a young man and his new scooter. In circumstances that are unclear, a scuffle ensued between the young man and the Gendarmes and tear gas was allegedly fired.

The young man’s 82-year-old uncle, Elie Bryan, attempted to intervene but was pushed to the ground. The Gendarmes confiscated the scooter because the young man reportedly did not have insurance for it although it was argued that was in process.

The reason for the Gendarmes targeting this particular young man is not known yet. Anger was expressed that the scooter was confiscated from a private property and not on the public road, while firing tear gas was deemed dangerous as young children were around.

At one point a cement truck descended the hill and attempted to drive through the roadblock but stopped after a rock was thrown at it, smashing the windscreen.

A live video feed from a Ghetto News reporter showed Collectivité President Louis Mussington arriving on the scene around 6:00pm with Territorial Police. He began speaking with the young man in question to understand what had taken place.

The crowd are demanding the young man’s scooter be returned immediately today. Until then the road block remains in place. At the time of this report, the Préfet had not intervened and Gendarmes had not attempted to clear the road. The gas station is also closed until the situation is resolved.

A crowd gathered at the Best Buy gas station where the road was also blocked (photo contributed)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-quarter-rn7-blocked-after-gendarmes-confiscated-scooter-from-a-private-property