French sea rescue service SNSM receives 10,000 euros in donations | THE DAILY HERALD

Presentation of the symbolic cheque and the local donors. Back row from left: Philippe Casaubon (Arawak Charters), Matt Balège (Caribbean Marines) represented by his wife, Takeshi (Funseaker Charters), and SNSM President Hélène Debruge. In the foreground SNSM Treasurer Regine Hée. Missing from the photo Captain Jo. (Photo Journal 97150)

MARIGOT–Following articles regularly published in the press regarding the difficulties faced by the French side sea rescue service Société Nationale de Sauvetage en Mer (SNSM) in St. Martin, and the lack, to date, of a response from the Collectivité regarding contributing to the funding of a new lifeboat, four local companies decided to take action.

The companies Arawak, Captain Jo, Caribbean Marines and Funseaker joined forces to support the SNSM station in St. Martin. Each contributed 2,500 euros, raising a total of 10,000 euros, which was recently handed over to the SNSM.

Praising the initiative, SNSM highlighted the vital importance of safety at sea and the fundamental role of the SNSM, which relies heavily on the solidarity of local businesses and communities.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-sea-rescue-service-snsm-receives-10-000-euros-in-donations