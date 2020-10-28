French-side active cases down to 68, one death | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Regional health agency ARS in its latest health bulletin October 19-25 discloses that 28 new COVID-19 cases were registered this week to take the accumulated cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test in St. Martin to 566 since the epidemic began.

Currently, there are 68 active cases, down from 107 the week before, and recoveries have increased from 422 to 488. ARS regrets, however, one more death has been registered, a man who was transferred to the Guadeloupe hospital last week. This brings the total deaths from the virus in St. Martin to nine, plus the one resident from St. Maarten.

Hospital admissions are also reduced, down to three, two in St. Martin and one in Guadeloupe. St. Barths currently has 16 active cases, up from 11 last week. No one is in hospital, and there have been 67 recoveries to date. Total confirmed cases for St. Barths is 83.

A total 224 PCR supplementary tests in St. Martin were carried by laboratory or at the hospital to take accumulated tests up to 6,072. Some 221 supplementary tests were done in St. Barths for a total of 3,526 tests.

ARS reminds the public that Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital’s testing drive is operating daily from 8:00am to 11:00am, with a capacity for 50 tests per day.

The Préfecture and ARS caution the public to be extra vigilant during the upcoming holidays of Toussaint and Halloween. Gatherings of more than six people are prohibited in public areas.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-active-cases-down-to-68-one-death