French side anti-Sargassum collective launches petition | THE DAILY HERALD

Sargassum weed in Oyster Pond.

MARIGOT–French-side residents are urging the local authorities and the State to do more to find solutions to tackle the ongoing Sargassum weed invasion that is causing health concerns and impacting the local economy. To that end, a petition has been launched which reads as follows:

“We, the residents of Saint-Martin, particularly those living in Cul-de-Sac, Mont Vernon, Oyster Pond and Orient Bay, are facing a serious environmental and health problem due to the massive accumulation of Sargassum seaweed on our shores and near our homes.

“As these brown algae decompose, they release extremely harmful gases into the air, such as: hydrogen sulphide (H₂S), which has a very unpleasant, irritating odour and can be toxic in high concentrations, and ammonia (NH₃), a corrosive gas that attacks the respiratory tract.

“These fumes cause frequent headaches; nausea and a feeling of unease; irritation of the eyes, nose and throat; respiratory problems, particularly in children, the elderly and asthmatics; and extreme daily fatigue due to continuous exposure to these gases.

“The worst thing is that this pollution is invisible, but very real. And it gets worse at night, when the air is heavier, forcing residents to live with their windows closed despite the heat. Despite repeated reports, local authorities remain either inactive or overwhelmed, leaving residents alone to face this danger.

“We demand:

*The rapid and systematic collection of Sargassum from our beaches and inhabited areas.

*Installation of air quality sensors that are accessible to the public.

*An independent health impact study, with transparent information for residents.

*A coordinated emergency plan to prevent further accumulation and protect our health.

“We cannot continue to live with this toxic odour, under an invisible but constant threat,” the petition concludes.

The petition can be signed at

https://www.onparticipe.fr/p/jFjuO7ga

However, one Facebook reader disagreed that few resources are being deployed locally. Contractors working for the Collectivité are removing Sargassum from the beaches on a daily basis, specifically at Cul-de-Sac Bay and Orient Beach North and other areas, representing a significant effort in terms of finance, human resources, equipment and organisation.

“These resources put in place are unfortunately very insufficient compared to the intensity of the Sargassum observed during periods of massive arrivals,” the reader said. “It is also legitimate to push decision-makers to study, test and implement more effective measures, and to define and present long-term solutions.”

