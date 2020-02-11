French-side Carnival officially gets underway Saturday, February 15 | THE DAILY HERALD

Programme for the 2020 St. Martin Carnival.

MARIGOT–St. Martin’s 2020 Carnival held under the theme “We culture, We Fete” officially begins Saturday, February 15, with an all-white formal Bacchanal launch party at Kakao Beach in Orient Bay starting at 8:00pm, Festivités Carnavalesque de St. Martin (FCDSM) reminded.

Entertainment will be provided by two of St. Martin’s best disc jockeys; Deejay (DJ) Classy D and DJ Blackboy. Also, in attendance will be Guadeloupe’s finest DJ Fano.

The price for this event is 20 euros in advance and 25 euros at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at Levi’s Store in Marigot, Inglot or by any member of FCDSM. Two VIP packages are also available for 350 euros and 500 euros which can be reserved by contacting (0690)37.55.57.

The following event will be the Children’s Grand Parade on Sunday, February 16, through the streets of Marigot at 2:00pm. The parade will begin at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Sports Hall and proceed along Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue Kennedy, Rue Low Town, Bellevue, Rue de Hollande and end back at the Jean-Louis Vanterpool Sports Hall.

“Get Fit 2 Fete” organized by FCDSM and the Youth Territorial Council of St. Martin is back for Carnival 2020. These free Soca sessions held every Friday since January 10 have been well attended.

To end this energetic programme, the general public is encouraged to attend the grand finale on Friday, February 21, at the Jean Louis Vanterpool Sports Hall at 7:00pm. This session will include a fun workout with a live performance by the ODD Brothers.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their sports gear with a touch of carnival such as head and/or back pieces. The 2020 Carnival Queen Delegates will also be making an appearance as they prepare for their pageant.

The anticipated J’ouvert morning jump up will take place on Saturday, February 22, at 5:00am through the streets of Marigot. The Miss Junior and Senior Carnival Queen Pageant will take place at Port De Plaisance commencing at 3:00pm and 8:30pm respectively. There will be four queens and three princesses vying for the prestige titles.

The streets of Marigot will come alive on Sunday, February 23, with the Grand Parade starting at 12:00noon. The route of the parade will begin at Agrément roundabout and proceed in the direction of Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République, Rue de la Liberté, Rue Kennedy, Rue Low Town, Bellevue, Rue de Hollande, Rue de la République before ending on the Marigot waterfront. The celebration will continue from 6:00pm to midnight on the Marigot waterfront with DJ Siw’roo along with live entertainment by St. Maarten’s finest Da Big Bad XP Band, Anguilla’s very own Infusion XL and St. Kitts finest Grandmasters.

Back by popular demand is “We Showdown III “which will be held on Monday, February 24, on the Marigot waterfront at 8:00pm. Gracing the stage for this spectacular affair will be Natisha Hanson, Magic, Ratchel Angelina, King Kembe, YMW, Solokween, Oswald, Kenyo Baly, King Vers, Odd Brothers, Acha and REC.

On Tuesday, February 25, festivities continue with the Mardi Gras Parade commencing at 2:00 pm. The route of the parade will remain the same as the Grand Parade. There will also be live entertainment by the Rebels Band out of St. Eustatius and Tonik Band from SXM.

Wednesday, February 26, sees the curtain come down on Carnival 2020 with a last lap jump up starting at 8:00pm.

“As you may have noticed from the calendar of events for Carnival 2020, it will be a short but superb celebration. We are encouraging both French and Dutch-side residents to attend as it was organized with you in mind,” FCDSM President Luciana Raspail stated.

Official sponsors for Carnival 2020 are Collectivité of St. Martin, St. Martin Tourism Office, Canal +, Carib and J&B powered by ILTT and Motorworld.

FCDSM encourages everyone to stay tuned to the various media outlets for more information on this and upcoming Carnival 2020 events. FCDSM can be contacted by telephone (0690)37.55.57, email: carnavaldesaintmartin@gmail.com

or Facebook: Carnaval de Saint-Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-carnival-officially-gets-underway-saturday-february-15