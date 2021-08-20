French-side curfew extended to Aug. 27 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–The latest data from Santé Publique France show a stabilisation trend in the number of COVID-19 cases in the northern islands, even though it is at a very high rate. The health situation remains tense with 251 new cases in Saint-Martin and 67 cases in Saint-Barthélemy for the week of August 9 to 15.

Consequently, from this Saturday, August 21, the curfew in progress from 8:00pm to 3:00am is extended until Friday morning, August 27, for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin in accordance with the prefectural order of August 20. Home deliveries of meals after 8:00pm are again authorized, however.

As a reminder, since Monday, August 16, people who wish to be vaccinated can go to the Louis- Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia, preferably by making an appointment on the website www. sante.fr or by visiting the hospital without an appointment.

The effort of all, to strictly comply with the barrier measures, must continue as it is the only way to fight the COVID-19 virus.

