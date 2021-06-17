French-side curfew extended to Friday | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Préfet Serge Gouteyron has extended the French-side curfew by one more day, to Friday, June 18.

The latest health bulletin from Santé Publique France reports 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the period June 7-13. Ten people have died and 14 medical evacuations to the hospital of Guadeloupe have been carried out since May 20. As of June 17, six people are hospitalised at Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

Because of these elements, the préfet has decided to extend the curfew until 3:00am Friday, June 18, effective from 8:00pm to 3:00am. Only people with a waiver certificate and supporting documents will be allowed to travel during this period. Gendarmerie checks will be carried out.

“The decline in indicators has clearly begun, but it must be confirmed,” the Préfecture stated. “The risk of saturation of our hospital system and the important occupation of the COVID-19 unit of the hospital require that the measures in force since Sunday, May 30, be further extended. Consequently, all establishments receiving the public will have to close at 8:00pm and gatherings of people are prohibited until Friday, June 18.”

The préfet reminds that mobilisation of all is necessary to fight against the epidemic, and that vaccination, respect for barrier gestures, social distancing, the wearing of masks and the limitation of gatherings of people are the most effective means to achieve this.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-friday