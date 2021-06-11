French-side curfew extended to June 17 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The curfew in effect for French St. Martin will be extended to Thursday, June 17, the Préfecture announced Friday.

The latest health bulletin from Santé Publique France reported 111 new cases for the period May 31 to June 6. Since May 20, seven people have died (including four last week) and 13 medical evacuations to the hospital of Guadeloupe have been performed. As of June 11, some 10 people are being treated for the virus in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

Because of these elements, the Préfet has decided to extend the curfew until Thursday, June 17 at 3:00 am. The curfew is in effect from 8:00pm to 3:00am. Only people with a waiver certificate and additional documents will be allowed to travel during this period. Gendarmerie checks will be carried out randomly.

The indicators have begun to fall, but are still too low, the Préfecture stated in its release. Moreover, the risk of overwhelming the hospital system and the need to preserve space in the COVID unit of the hospital, require that the measures in force since Sunday, May 30, be extended.

Consequently, all establishments receiving the public will have to close at 8:00pm and gatherings of people are prohibited until Thursday June 17. A press conference will be held on Monday June 14, by the Préfet to update the population about the health situation and the measures implemented.

The Préfet reminds that the mobilisation of everyone is necessary to fight against the epidemic, and that vaccination, respect of sanitary protocols, social distancing, the wearing of masks and the limitation of gatherings of people are the most effective means to achieve this.

Movement during the curfew with a waiver certificate and supporting documents is permitted only for the following reasons: professional, health, or essential family travel, assistance to vulnerable or precarious persons, childcare, care of disabled persons and their companions, missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority, related to airport transfers or transits, or for the needs of pets.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-june-17