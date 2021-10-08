French-side curfew extended to Oct. 15 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Despite the decrease in COVID-19 cases in St. Martin, the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital continues to receive COVID-positive patients. The Delta variant is still circulating in the majority of cases, and it is important to maintain this downward trend.

Given the 40 new cases during the period September 27 to October 3, Préfet Serge Gouteyron has decided to continue the curfew until Friday, October 15, with hours from 11:00pm to 5:00am.

For now, only vaccination is proving to be an effective solution in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. Those who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment at the Louis- Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia through the website www.santé.fr.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-oct-15