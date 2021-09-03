French-side curfew extended to Sept. 10 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Despite a slight decrease in the number of COVID cases on the territory of St. Martin, the health situation remains tense with 167 new cases in week 34 (from August 23 to 29) and this despite a decrease in the number of tests performed during this period.

The Delta variant is still the main variant circulating. Consequently, the préfet has decided to extend the curfew until Friday, September 10. Even if the situation seems to be improving, it is necessary to make the effort for one more week to confirm this trend, by remaining mobilised.

For now, only vaccination has proven to be an effective solution in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. People who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia through the website www.santé.fr.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-sept-10