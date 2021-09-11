French-side curfew extended to Sept. 17 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Despite a slight decrease in the number of COVID cases on the territory of St. Martin, the health situation remains tense with 107 new cases in week 35 (from August 30 to September 5) and this despite a decrease in the number of tests performed during this period.

The Delta variant is still the main variant circulating. Consequently, the préfet has decided to extend the curfew until Friday, September 17, from 9:00pm to 5:00am daily. Some 17 persons are currently being treated for COVID in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

"Even if the situation seems to be improving, it is necessary to make the effort for another week to confirm this trend, by remaining mobilised," it was stated in a press release from the Prefecture.

"For now, only vaccination has proven to be an effective solution in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. People who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia through the website www.santé.fr."

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-sept-17