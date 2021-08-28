French-side curfew extended to Sept. 3 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—The Préfecture announced Friday the curfew for St. Martin will remain in place until September 3 due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. The latest figures show 220 new cases were reported in St. Martin for the period August 16 to 22 confirming there is still a strong circulation of the virus.

The situation in St. Barths is improving but the territory still had 40 new cases in the same period.

The curfew will remain in effect from 8:00pm to 3:00am in St. Martin and from 10:00pm to 3:00am in St. Barths. Contrary to false information circulating, the Préfecture does not envisage implementing a lockdown.

As a reminder, since Monday, August 16, people who wish to be vaccinated can go to the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia, preferably by making an appointment on the website www. sante.fr or by visiting the hospital without an appointment.

The effort of all, to strictly comply with the barrier measures, must continue as it is the only way to fight the COVID-19 virus.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-extended-to-sept-3