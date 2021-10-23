French-side curfew lifted with reminder on health pass rules | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Due to the improvement of the health situation, Préfet Serge Gouteyron decided on Friday to remove the curfew for the French side.

The Préfecture reminds that all bars and restaurants, as well as hotels, hosting more than 30 people are subject from Friday, October 22, to present the health pass. All sports, cultural, recreational and festive events that welcome more than 30 people are also subject to the health pass application and be declared beforehand to Préfecture services.

In return, all restrictions related to the health situation have been lifted, in particular the wearing of masks which is left to the discretion of managers.

People wishing to access the above-mentioned establishments will now have to present their full vaccination certificate, the result of a PCR or antigenic test less than 72 hours old or a certificate of recovery from COVID-19. Operators of establishments are responsible for organising controls related to the health pass.

All employees, volunteers, service providers, temporary workers and subcontractors who work in bars, restaurants and hotels, as well as during public events, are required to present a health pass, except when their activity takes place in areas not accessible to the public or outside public opening hours.

Personnel who make deliveries are not required to have a health pass, nor are those who perform emergency interventions. However, service providers who intervene on a recurrent, planned and prolonged basis are required to present the health pass.

Kitchen staff are not subject to the health pass if the kitchen area is not open to the public and if the kitchen staff does not intervene during opening hours in areas open to the public. However, if these conditions are not met, the kitchen staff must have a valid health pass like any other employee of the restaurant working with the public.

A transition period of one week has been granted to all establishments to allow for the progressive implementation of the health pass. In order to guarantee a harmonisation on the whole island, an update will be made on October 29 in relation with protocols that will be announced by the authorities of Dutch St. Maarten.

The services of the Préfecture are available to answer any questions concerning the health pass.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-side-curfew-lifted-with-reminder-on-health-pass-rules