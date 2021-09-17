French-side curfew pushed back to 10pm | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–With 84 new COVID-19 cases in week 36 (September 6 to 12) on St. Martin, epidemiological indicators confirm a steady downward trend. However, the circulation of the virus remains at a significant level (incidence rate of 235/100,000).

In addition, the Delta variant continues to circulate in the majority of cases. As of Friday, 10 patients were hospitalised in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. Two deaths of St. Martiners last week brought the death toll to 54 since the beginning of the epidemic.

These encouraging figures show that the mobilisation of all concerned is bearing fruit and is now making it possible to relax the constraints linked to the sanitary situation. In this context, Préfet Serge Gouteyron has decided to postpone the start of the curfew to 10:00pm to 5:00am from this Friday, September 17, until Friday, September 24.

In addition, the préfet calls for everyone to continue adhering to barrier measures (masks, hand hygiene) and social distancing. Vaccination is today the only recognised method to fight against transmission of severe forms of the disease. The préfet encourages the public to get vaccinated by going to the hospital or to the doctor in town.

