French side to host official prog. for St. Martin/St. Maarten Day | THE DAILY HERALD

President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin Louis Mussington.

MARIGOT–This year, it is the turn of the French side to organise the official St. Martin/St. Maarten Day programme and festivities in French Quarter, on Monday, November 11, while also celebrating the occasion with Dutch St. Maarten.

Collectivité President Louis Mussington in a message ahead of the celebrations on Monday reminded that this year marks the 65th anniversary of the celebration of St. Martin/St. Maarten Day initiated by the island’s two respective leaders, Dr. Hubert Petit and Dr. Claude Wathey, on November 11, 1959.

“November 11, 2024, is a special day as it marks the 65th St. Martin Day dedicated to our history, culture and heritage,” Mussington said. “It unites us and makes us stronger together through the attachment to our beautiful island and our strong identity. For all these reasons, we are all involved in this celebration and I am happy to share it with the entire population in a spirit of harmony and unity.”

He said St. Martin has a rich historical past, its identity built on the love of the land and heritage.

“We are fortunate to live in such a beautiful and welcoming country. I continue to believe that St. Martin is a land of opportunities, its inhabitants are endowed with unfailing resilience and always emerge stronger from adversity.

“Let us remain confident and continue to build in cooperation for the future of our children. May the celebration of St. Martin Day bring you joy and serenity with your family and loved ones. Let us take advantage of these important moments to strengthen ties and cherish our culture. Happy St. Martin Day.”

Monday will begin with an ecumenical service in Tabernacle Methodist Church in French Quarter at 8:00am, after which a wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the Border Monument in Belle Plaine at 9:30am.

The traditional November 11 parade of troupes is at 10:00am before the official speeches and lunch in the Thelbert Carti Stadium car park from 11:00am onwards.

The afternoon activities and entertainment in the stadium car park organised in collaboration with Orleans Rising Sun Fête Committee start at 12:00pm with emcee Ricky Da Phoxx and DJ LIL Cuz, followed by, according to the schedule: DJ Kimanie (1:00pm), Games with Funtopia (3:00pm), Danseuse Kisheya (4:30pm) DJ Big Sexy (5:00pm), SXM Majorettes (5:15pm), Bottle Neck Crew (5:30pm),African dancers (6:30pm), Today Band (6:15pm), and Madd Crew Dancers (7:15pm)

A fashion show will be held at 8:00pm followed by Rhythm and Groove Dance Group at 8:30pm. Nuff Respect Band will close out the day with a performance from 9:30pm onwards.

