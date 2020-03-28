French State implements immediate aid measures to support economy, businesses | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Faced with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide and present difficulties encountered by companies in this period of containment, the French government has put in place the following immediate measures to support the economy and businesses.

* Delays will be granted for payment of social charges, fiscal instalments (Union de Recouvrement des Cotisations de Sécurité Sociale et d’Allocations Familiales (URSSAF), direct taxes, et cetera).

* In the most difficult situations, direct tax rebates can be decided upon in the individualised review of applications.

* Deferral of payment for rent, water, gas and electricity bills for the smallest businesses in difficulty (subject to conditions).

* Financial aid up to 1,500 euros for the smallest companies, the self-employed and micro enterprises in the most affected sectors thanks to the solidarity fund financed by the state and the Collectivités.

* Mobilisation of the state to the tune of 300-billion euros to guarantee lines of cash credit with banking services for businesses that may need it as a result of the epidemic.

* Support from the state and Banque de France (credit mediation) to negotiate with banks for rescheduling of bank loan payments.

* Maintenance of employment in companies through a simplified and reinforced short-time working scheme (chomage partiel).

* Support for the handling of conflicts between customers or suppliers by the mediator of companies.

* Recognition by the state and Collectivités that this crisis is a “force majeure” (major force) for public procurement. As a result for all state and local government procurement no penalties will be applied.

For more personalised answers send an email to 971.gestion-crise@dieccte.gouv.fr

document.getElementById(‘cloakc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388 = ‘ion-crise’ + ‘@’;

addyc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388 = addyc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388 + ‘dieccte’ + ‘.’ + ‘gouv’ + ‘.’ + ‘fr’;

var addy_textc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388 = ‘ion-crise’ + ‘@’ + ‘dieccte’ + ‘.’ + ‘gouv’ + ‘.’ + ‘fr’;document.getElementById(‘cloakc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388’).innerHTML += ‘<a ‘ + path + ‘\” + prefix + ‘:’ + addyc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388 + ‘\’>’+addy_textc1948675903e196b6f026cac50bf8388+'<\/a>’;

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-state-implements-immediate-aid-measures-to-support-economy-businesses