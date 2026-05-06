French Tourism Office attends Sustainable Tourism Conference | THE DAILY HERALD

At the sustainable Tourism Conference were, from left: Regional and Local Manager at the tourism office Grégoire Dumel, Sports Commissioner for the Collectivité Marc-Gérald Menard, Commissioner of Tourism and Culture in Saint Martin Valérie Damaseau, and Oscar Mira, Area Representative and Member of Parliament for Belmopan, Belize.

MARIGOT–Saint Martin Tourism Office took part in the Sustainable Tourism Conference 2026 (STC), held from April 27 to 30, 2026 in Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The official delegation comprised Sports Commissioner Marc-Gérald Menard, also a member of the Tourism Board of Directors, and Local and Regional Manager at the Tourism Office, Grégoire Dumel.

Under the theme “In Full Colour: Integrating Blue, Green, Orange and Beyond Economies into Sustainable Planning and Development”, this edition brought together tourism stakeholders, institutions and experts from across the Caribbean to discuss best practices and innovative strategies for sustainable tourism development.

Commissioner for Tourism and Culture, Valérie Damaseau, spoke as a panellist during the session entitled “Building Caribbean Tourism in Full Colour” during which she shared Saint-Martin’s perspectives, initiatives and experiences alongside other Caribbean territories.

Throughout the conference, the delegation attended several key presentations and discussions on the future of sustainable tourism in the region, including:

*Tourism Blue: Planning Tools to Balance Growth, Protection and Risk

*Green Tourism Pathways: From Policy Commitments to On-the-Ground Action

*Embedding the Purple Economy in Tourism: Tools for Inclusive and Values-Based Development

Participation in this major regional event demonstrated Saint-Martin’s ongoing commitment to the development of sustainable tourism, the strengthening of regional cooperation and the promotion of a balanced, resilient and inclusive tourism model.

Speaking on the importance of collaboration and long-term efforts in the area of sustainability, Grégoire Dumel said: “These practices can only be effectively implemented through close collaboration with our governments, accompanied by the development of robust awareness-raising programmes for our population.

“Although this is a long-term investment, the results of which may take time, we are convinced that this is the right path to follow. ”

Saint-Martin Tourism Office remains fully committed to positioning the destination as a model of sustainable tourism development in the Caribbean, whilst promoting initiatives that preserve the island’s cultural, environmental and social heritage for future generations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/french-tourism-office-attends-sustainable-tourism-conference