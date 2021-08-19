Frenchside has 1,275 active cases, 44 deaths | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Regional health agency ARS in its August 9-15 (week 32) health bulletin reports 251 new COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Martin, an increase over the 236 cases in week 31. This takes confirmed COVID cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,094.

Since August 16 (week 33 in progress) it should be noted 79 new cases have been registered from 1,330 tests. No new clusters have been identified.

According to the

www.worldometer website for coronavirus by country, St. Martin currently has 1,275 active cases as of August 18 and 1,399 persons have recovered.

The Louis Constant Fleming Hospital is currently treating 25 patients for COVID-19 and there are three patients in the St. Barths hospital. In week 32 there were no evacuations to Guadeloupe, but ARS regrets the death of two patients. The death toll has now risen to 44.

St. Barths recorded 67 new COVID cases in week 32, taking their accumulated total cases to 1,489. Since August 16 (week 33 in progress), 18 new cases were registered from 595 tests.

In St. Martin, 2,212 supplementary tests were carried out in week 32 for a total of 52,859 tests registered to date. In St. Barths, 1,398 supplementary tests were administered for a total of 43,210 tests registered.

As of August 17, some 11,215 persons have received their first vaccination and 8,576 received their second injection for a total 19,791. About 32.92 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Vaccination coverage of the population as a whole stand at 41.86 per cent. This contrasts with 71.36 per cent of the population vaccinated in St. Barths.

The Préfecture urges the population to continue adhering to sanitary and barrier measures as the virus is still circulating, and to get inoculated. Since the closure of the “vaccinodrome” in Galisbay for the hurricane season, vaccinations against COVID (with the Pfizer vaccine) are available at the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, with or without an appointment.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/frenchside-has-1-275-active-cases-44-deaths