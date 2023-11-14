From Boys to Gentlemen foundation hosts thrilling cooking competition | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Darion Cornell and Khaleed Spanner from Food and Cookery CVQ, Drejean Canwood and Dè-Vonte Fleming from Academic and Jee-von Redan from General Construction CVQ.

ST. EUSTATIUS–From Boys to Gentlemen foundation, in collaboration with the Public Health Department, successfully hosted a vibrant cooking competition at Gwendolyn van Putten School’s kitchen on Thursday, November 9.

The event, organised by Shanna Mercera-Gibbs of the Public Health prevention clinic, witnessed the participation of talented individuals from various fields.

The jury panel consisted of Carlos Antonio Martiens, a seasoned chef from St. Maarten, Jaïr Hooker and Director of Tourism Charles Lindo from St. Eustatius.

From left: Shanna Mercera-Gibbs of the Public Health prevention clinic, speaking to jury members Carlos Antonio Martiens, a seasoned chef from St. Maarten, alongside Jaïr Hooker and Director of Tourism Charles Lindo from Statia as they look over the results.

The participants in the competition were Darion Cornell and Khaleed Spanner from Food and Cookery CVQ, Drejean Canwood and Dè-Vonte Fleming from Academic, and Jee-von Redan from General Construction CVQ.

The competition showcased intense culinary battles between three dynamic teams: Red Shots, Young Boyz, and Black Panthers. Each team showcased its culinary prowess, skilfully chopping and cooking an array of fresh ingredients.

In a closely contested race Young Boyz emerged as the champions, securing an impressive 206 points. Black Panthers followed closely behind with 201 points, while Red Shots showcased their talent with a commendable score of 194 points.

The event was not only a treat for the taste-buds, but also a feast for the eyes. Spectators were treated to a delightful and wholesome experience, witnessing the passion and dedication of the participants.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/from-boys-to-gentlemen-foundation-hosts-thrilling-cooking-competition