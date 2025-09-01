From pupil to CEO: Julius Lambert accepts torch to lead alma mater Hillside Christian Schools as CEO | THE DAILY HERALD

Incoming CEO Julius Lambert (right) holds the torch received from co-founder Asha Stevens (second right), while Jacqueline Holiday (left)

~ To focus on modern learning, inclusive education ~

CAY HILL–St. Maarten son of the soil Julius Lambert, a former Hillside student, has come full circle as he takes on the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hillside Christian Schools, the institution that helped mould him as a child.

The leadership torch was officially passed to Lambert by co-founder and long-serving CEO Asha Stevens during the school’s 50th anniversary gala at the Belair Community Center on Saturday evening.

Lambert will serve as CEO of both campuses – Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School in Cay Hill and the Helmich Snijders Hillside Christian School in St. Peters. He will report to the Board of Directors.

Lambert, the son of the late Julius Lambert of utilities company GEBE, born and raised on St. Maarten, steps into the role to continue what he described as the legacies of faith, vision, and excellence that have shaped Hillside Christian Schools for five decades.

Lambert pursued higher education in Sales and Business Management in the Netherlands and recently earned a certification in Leadership and Management. His professional background spans both the public and private sectors, including Finance, Education, and Human Resource Management. His most recent role was Financial Controller at the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, a position that deepened his passion for education and raising standards.

Asked what his top three goals are in his new capacity, Lambert told “The Daily Herald” on Sunday that he will be guided by clear policies that address three core needs: Strengthening educational resources to prepare students for modern learning and the challenges of artificial intelligence, strengthening professional development and providing targeted resources to ensure the schools are better equipped with the skills and support for inclusive education, effectively addressing diverse learning needs including special needs.

Another goal is to deepen partnerships with parents, churches, and community organisations to create a supportive framework for every child.

Grounded in his faith, Lambert is committed to ensuring Hillside Christian Schools remain steadfast in their Christ-centred mission. He said the goal is to nurture every child so that they can flourish in their God-given purpose.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/from-pupil-to-ceo-julius-lambert-accepts-torch-to-lead-alma-mater-hillside-christian-schools-as-ceo