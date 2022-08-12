From Statia to Europe | THE DAILY HERALD

Rebels HD band left St. Eustatius on Sunday to perform during the Antilliaanse Feesten in Hoogstraten, Belgium. The group will be performing at this Caribbean Music Festival from Thursday, August 11, until Saturday, August 13. This will be the group’s seventh appearance at the festival. In 2021, Rebels HD was also scheduled to perform, but last year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. August 20, the band will be playing at the Aruba Meet Statia event in Schiedam, the Netherlands. Band members said they were “excited and grateful” for the opportunity to perform at these two events.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/from-statia-to-europe