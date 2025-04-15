Front Street road repairs to begin April 16, nightly closures scheduled | THE DAILY HERALD

Front Street in Philipsburg.

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI has announced that road repair work on Front Street is set to begin this evening, Wednesday, April 16.

The repairs will require nightly road closures from 6:00pm to 2:00am to ensure safe and efficient work on the roadway. These measures will continue for nine days, through Friday, April 25.

During the repair period, Front Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic each night. However, pedestrian access will remain open throughout the duration of the works to ensure continued foot traffic and accessibility.

Businesses and service providers operating along Front Street are strongly encouraged to schedule deliveries and services outside of the closure hours to minimise disruption and maintain smooth operations.

The project aims to improve the road surface and enhance long-term safety and durability for all users.

The Ministry encourages residents and business owners to reach out with any questions or concerns by emailing

or calling 542-4292 ext. 2387.

The Department of Infrastructure thanks the public for their patience and cooperation as these necessary improvements are carried out to enhance road quality and safety in the heart of Philipsburg.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/front-street-road-repairs-to-begin-april-16-nightly-closures-scheduled